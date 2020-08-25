Ald. Paul Skidmore: Racism is reprehensible, and so are violent protests

Dear Editor: Racism is reprehensible, and acts of race-based oppression are criminal and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Violence in the name of protesting racism is also reprehensible. Assaults, looting, vandalism, arson and threats of extortion are not acceptable under any circumstances and they, too, should be prosecuted.
Two months ago, an insurrection following a peaceful protest in downtown Madison resulted in criminal assaults, looting and vandalism. Violent behavior there and elsewhere in the metro area caused hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to merchants and public institutions. Also, there has been a dramatic increase in weapons offenses, senseless shootings, and homicides.
This violent behavior is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the city, at all times of day and night. It should come as no surprise that these criminal and violent acts, when not addressed, lead to other violent and criminal acts as we have seen in other places and recently experienced here in Madison.
Given the rhetoric and narratives from the mayor and some members of the Common Council de-emphasizing the damage, demanding an accounting of crowd management, and all of this on the cusp of submitting an operating budget, does it come as a surprise that the Madison Police Department would be reluctant to take action to suppress the violence and acts of insurrection?
It is time to do the right thing: I urge my mayor and Common Council colleagues to join me in condemning the violence and allowing MPD to enforce the law.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District
Madison
