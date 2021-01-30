Alberto Medina: Puerto Rican independence would end a shameful chapter of American colonialism

Dear Editor: In a Jan. 26 column, Spencer Black argued, "It's time to make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states.” That’s true for the nation’s capital, but Puerto Rico’s case is different, and we should interrogate whether liberals should support it.
A slim majority of Puerto Ricans (53%) recently voted for statehood. However, our analysis of that result must be informed by history — just as it is when we think of how decades of structural racism continue to shape the lives of Black Americans.
In Puerto Rico’s case the history is this: the United States invaded, exploited the island economically, and suppressed its independence movement. It’s a miracle that more Puerto Ricans don’t want statehood; after all, it’s the chance for a small, poor nation to join the richest country in the world. But how did Puerto Rico get so poor and vulnerable? The U.S. has been in charge for 120 years, and you don’t need to know all the details to guess that it hasn’t always ruled with Puerto Rican prosperity as its guiding purpose.
Think of an orphaned boy, adopted by often neglectful and sometimes abusive parents, who then inevitably considers himself too vulnerable to stand on his own two feet and instead hopes to be permanently adopted by this less-than-loving family.
For all these reasons, the alternative to statehood — independence — lacks strong support. But that can change, and it is the only just option that respects Puerto Rican nationhood and would end this shameful chapter of American colonialism.
Alberto Medina
Denver, Colorado (Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico)
