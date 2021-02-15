Alan Michels: Jill Underly is the most progressive DPI candidate

Dear Editor: I am writing to encourage people to vote for Jill Underly for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. She is the most progressive candidate in this primary election.
She is endorsed by John Benson, who served as Wisconsin’s state superintendent for eight successful and enlightened years, as well as by John Matthews, who was executive director of Madison Teachers Incorporated. They see Jill as a great leader as I do.
I believe Underly has a super, well-rounded experience to lead our schools. She has worked as a teacher, a principal, a director of instruction, and an assistant manager at the Department of Public Instruction. Jill is presently the superintendent of Pecatonica Area School District, and this experience is critical in leading Wisconsin’s public schools.
As superintendent, she has instituted many innovative measures that parents and students embraced, such as a 4-year-old full day-schooling and daycare and summer programming for families and students.
Jill will encourage policies that will ensure that every student has the best opportunities for a great education in our public schools.
Alan Michels
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.