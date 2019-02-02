Dear Editor: I'm a left-leaning, proud to be called liberal, Democrat. The NY Times is the paper I grew up with as a child of the '60s and I have been a subscriber on my own for the last 40 years. I have come to depend on their unbiased reporting and I am no fan of Scott Klug. Having said that, I find myself agreeing with him on the issue of NY Times' Trump bias. Their reporting is still appearing factually correct. While some of their insertions of Trump's past statements put current events into better context, they DO seem to have been inserting more anti-Trump comments that would be more appropriate on the opinion page. Regardless of how low Trump goes, if the venerable NY Times veers into opinion territory on its news pages, the level of trust they have built will have been eroded. That would be tragic.
Alan Kalker
Madison
