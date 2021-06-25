Alan Jacobs: GOP hypocrites and their voting laws

Dear Editor: I have often heard Republican politicians saying we don’t need new gun laws because, according to them, we already have enough gun laws on the books.
Now, following an election that Republican election officials and the courts at both the federal and state levels have declared one of the least corrupt in U.S. history, these same Republicans say we need new voting laws to reduce corruption. Huh?
We all know that the real reason for these new laws is that Trump was soundly beaten in the election and Republicans lost senate seats in Arizona and Georgia.
Republicans know they cannot win honest elections with their lack of any agenda short of tax cuts for the wealthy, lies and blatant demagoguery. So they know they need to add more weapons to the gerrymandering, and various voter suppression tactics already in place.
It’s beyond hypocrisy. It’s anti-democratic, and it’s just plain evil.
Alan Jacobs
Egg Harbor
