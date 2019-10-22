Dear Editor: Once again the MMSD administration and school board will be forced to review their ridiculous zero tolerance policy for racial slurs. Zero tolerance policies are put in place when districts decide to abdicate their responsibilities to review each incident on its specifics. A number of years ago the MMSD's equally misguided zero tolerance for weapons led to a special education student's suspension when he brought a plastic knife to school to slice an onion so his class could view the cells under a microscope. Research shows zero tolerance policies are often abused especially when minorities are involved. Let's hope Cher's support can "Turn Back Time" and lead to a more sensible and logical policy. Madison expects more from the MMSD's administration and school board.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison
