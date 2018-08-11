Dear: Mike McCabe has my enthusiastic support for governor. A lifetime reformer, he long headed the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, advocating for campaign finance reform. He walks the talk, running his campaign with self-imposed limits on contributions.
He then wrote the book "Blue Jeans in High Places," and barnstormed the state for the organization he started of similar name. He grew up in rural Wisconsin, and believes that if Democrats talk to and listen to rural Wisconsinites, they can once again win their votes.
With that, he advocates for a rural broadband program that would emulate that post-Depression rural electrification initiative. He speaks of a vision of positive initiatives to bring Wisconsin forward, rather than simply criticizing the current governor.
Mike is the ideal candidate for governor, and the ideal person to be governor. Once we have clean government, we can have a clean environment, clean energy, criminal justice reforms, improved education, both K through 12 and university level, and a host of other efforts to make Wisconsin a land of opportunity for every citizen. Mike is the candidate to bring that dream to reality.
Al Matano
Madison
