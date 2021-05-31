Al Jacobs: Vote investigation another GOP hypocrisy

Republicans are hiring highly partisan, incompetent hacks to perform more audits of the 2020 election. Never mind that the audits already performed by experts and certified by state officials and upheld by the courts have all upheld the vote counts. No fraud of any meaningful amount has been found anywhere.
But Republicans didn’t like the answer they got from legitimate audits, so they’ve turned to highly partisan groups to do yet more audits. These audits will have zero credibility, but their intent is simply to stir the emotions of those who mindlessly follow Trump. Sadly, in the process, these groups are destroying the integrity of the voting machines now in their hands, which will render them worthless for use in future elections.
On the other hand, these same Republicans are refusing to audit the attempted coup on Jan. 6. Is it because they suspect that an audit by an independent commission will implicate Trump and many congressional Republicans? Will an audit determine that Trump and some in Congress encouraged and even abetted the attempted coup?
We hear, “There’s no need for another probe here. We have a few committees looking into these events. We can’t waste time and money on this. “
Yet these same Republicans demanded review after review of Benghazi for more than three years. Their purpose was simply to sully Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s reputation with endless false accusations as they knew she was the likely 2016 Democratic candidate for president. Sadly, they succeeded in destroying Clinton in the eyes of enough voters, despite the fact that every investigation found no fault by Clinton. The damage had been done.
It’s too bad that so many don’t recognize the blatant hypocrisy of the Republican leaders and even worse, recognize the damage they are doing to this country simply for their own political gains.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor
