Adrienne Blow: Maia Pearson is the candidate MMSD needs

Dear Editor: On April 7 I will be casting my vote for Maia Pearson for school board seat 6. I have personally witnessed Maia’s dedication working for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County as well as her commitment to community engagement in South Madison.

Not only does Maia have experience as a former student in MMSD, but she is also a parent in the district. The significance of this is that despite years of discussion and initiatives, the academic inequities in Madison have gone on for generations. Maia brings that cumulative experience and wisdom to the table.

As an advanced learner, she experienced firsthand the isolation black students feel and the absence of her peers. As a parent, Maia has gone through the process of working with teachers on an IEP (Individual Education Plan) for a child who also is an advanced learner. These experiences will be invaluable as the School Board weighs policies in existence that work well and shines a light on issues that need change.

We need Maia’s input from her lived experience, as well as her understanding of the community. Maia Pearson is clearly the candidate we need.

Adrienne Blow

Madison

