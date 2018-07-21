Dear Editor: As a voter who plans to participate in the upcoming gubernatorial primary but is intimidated by the broad array of candidates to pick among, I thank Reps. Taylor and Sargent, as well as the Cap Times' editorial board and reporters Katelyn Ferral and Jessie Opoien, for making one thing clear to me: Matt Flynn is the wrong choice for any voter with a conscience. He went above and beyond the call of duty to aid the Milwaukee Archdiocese. Providing legal representation in defense of accusations is expected. Advising your client on how to protect pedophiles at the expense of the safety of children in the community is abhorrent and reprehensible.
I am unsure of how I will vote in August. I would strongly prefer most of the candidates over Gov. Walker. But thanks to Reps. Taylor, Sargent, and the Cap Times, now there is one candidate who might drive me not to vote against Walker in the general election.
Adrian Fraser
Madison
