Dear Editor: For years, schools have used abstinence-only education. Some schools have to change that and teach sex education in health rooms. Teaching kids what to do and how to do it safely is important. Safely means to teach them about condoms and other forms of birth control. Teaching them is just not enough anymore. Providing condoms in schools will make the spread of STDs and teen pregnancy rates go down.
Kids from the age of 16 to 25 are in their most hormonal stage in life. After school, the school can't control what they do. but they can help keep kids safe. Providing condoms during school can help stop the spread of STDs and decrease teen pregnancy in a big way.
Some parents say that if the schools provide condoms they are basically promoting sex. Parents just want what's best for their kids, after the day is done they are still their babies. Parents are just scared of their kids growing up.
According to the Carnegie Council on Adolescent Development, by age 16, 17 percent of girls and 29 percent of boys have had sexual intercourse. Being safe is really important in a young adult's life and schools have an important role as well. Studies show the availability of condoms does not increase sexual activity but can decrease unintended pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and HIV. Having schools provide condoms will not make the amount of sex magically go down, or up.
Addison Olson
Brodhead
