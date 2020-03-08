Adam Wagner: When did Democrats forget they were the labor party?

Dear Editor: How much more news space are you going to allow for Paul Fanlund to express his dislike of Bernie Sanders? We get it, Bernie is not Paul’s candidate.
To address the meat of his column: Where has the Democratic Party been over the last four decades as America’s wealth has been concentrated into the hands of a few and organized labor has become inconsequential? This country has not had a labor party with any political power in decades. When did Democrats forget they were the labor party?
Adam Wagner
Madison
