Adam Wagner: Intent of voter purge is clear, repulsive

Dear Editor: Regarding Rick Esenberg's Jan. 17 column, "Cap Times' noose cartoon was the worst kind of politics."

Make no mistake, the aggressor here is WILL and the corporate oligarchy who back them. By his own admission, Rick Esenberg allows that over 10,000 registered voters will erroneously be removed from the rolls, and right before a major election. All in the name of accuracy. What’s the rush here? Where is the voter fraud? The intent here is clear — remove voters from the rolls that don’t vote the way you like.

Rick can justify this action with technicalities all he wants to help him sleep at night. But the intent is clear. And the intent is indeed repulsive.

Adam Wagner

Madison

