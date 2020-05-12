Adam Wagner: Do public health officials really know what they're doing?

Dear Editor: I know we are not allowed to question the wisdom of putting 5.8 million Wisconsinites on house arrest for seven weeks and counting. I know I am not supposed to remember that the lockdown was to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. But one just does find it a bit odd that our hospitals are furloughing their staff as they lay idle during this pandemic.

I also know I am not supposed to question assumptions our public health officials built their all important models on. You know the one that knew for sure 22,000 Wisconsinites would become infected if not for drastic measures taken immediately. I know I am not supposed to point out the great irony — that it is probable more than 22,000 Wisconsinites had been infected at the time the model was made.

In all this I need to maintain my faith that our public health officials know exactly what they are doing. Even then there is just a good bit of evidence that they don’t. That no one does. And that maybe there is some room to question what seems to be hailed as the greatest thing our government has done in a generation.

Adam Wagner

Madison

