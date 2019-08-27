Dear Editor: Apparently Bernie Sanders is not Paul Fanlund’s preferred primary candidate. His article, "Rants by Bernie Sanders about media bias are ludicrous, desperate and echo Donald Trump," accordingly reads like a hit piece. Perhaps it was inappropriate for Bernie to single out a specific news media outlet, but his point — that our free press is under duress from corporate influence — is timely and appreciated.
Six corporate media conglomerates have an ownership stake in the vast majority of media that Americans consume and use to inform their worldviews, political leanings and shape civil discourse. It would be naive to believe that media subsidiaries are not influenced by their owners. This ‘information oligarchy’ presents a grave threat to our democracy and it’s tenet of a free press. It is more important than ever to support truly independent journalism.
Adam Wagner
Madison
