Adam Brabender: Why aren't dentists supporting dental services in Medicare?

Dear Editor: Why is the American Dental Association not in support of expanding Medicare to include dental services? There are two bills before Congress that would do just that. The five dentists in congress have not signed onto the bill, and the ADA refuses to take a stand on it.
Why is the ADA silent on this important issue affecting so many people who could benefit from dental exams like seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare. In fact, they only talk about expanding Medicaid. Shouldn't both programs be expanded?
Adam Brabender
Madison
