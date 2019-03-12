Dear Editor: I am hoping that Nicki Vander Meulen decides to run for County Board District 1 in the special election, coming up in June. I think she would be make an outstanding board supervisor. With no representation on the County Board with a disability it is time for someone to fill that void. As a person with a disability myself, I think it is high time we have someone from the disability to serve on the board.
Adam Brabender
Madison
