Dear Editor: I want to compliment two police officers: Officer Becker and Officer Wilson of the Madison Police Department. I want to thank both of them for being compassionate and empathetic in regards to my situation, which I don’t wish get into for personal reasons.
First, I want to thank Officer Becker because she has been so sensitive. She appears to have a lot of training and experience in autism and mental health, and I wish that more officers would get this type of training. I wish more officers would not see people affected by these things as scary and threatening.
I want to thank Officer Wilson for being compassionate. He could have charged me with a much harsher violation, but he was sympathetic to my plight and charged me with a lesser offense. He was still open to changing the charges after he had a more thorough understanding of my circumstances. I believe that he would make a good mental-health liaison in the downtown district, and I hope that the amount of rotation in to and out of this program decreases so that those officers who are helpful are also consistent and get to know people in their district on a more personal level.
These two officers went out of their way to help me, and hopefully others. I also want to mention that having having officer Becker on my CCS team (a wraparound program sponsored by the county/state) makes me feel more comfortable with police officers. I would recommend that more police officers participate in these meetings in order to see individuals as who they are and gain more compassion for their circumstances.
Both Officer Becker and Officer Wilson deserve an honorable mention and if possible, a future promotion for their compassionate approach to law enforcement.
Adam Brabender
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.