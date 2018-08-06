Dear Editor: I would be extremely upset waking up the next morning and reading that Sen. Leah Vukmir had lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. I would love to see two women go toe-to-toe in the general election. It would be historic and fun to watch a debate on live TV.
We are one of the few states that have never had an opportunity to have both major parties have a strong women’s voice in the senatorial election and it is 2018 after all. It is time Wisconsin changed with the times, it is time we elect more people from different minority groups. It is disappointing we do not have two women senators. Wisconsin is going backward, when our motto is "forward."
Think about it: Who has led our state for over 200 years? Not women, but men. I for one would have liked to see women run on both sides of the aisle, not just as second in command. It would have been great if Scott Walker had decided not to run and let his lieutenant governor run in his place. It is obvious our state is too divided right now.
Who is the person we come to when we're depressed, sick, or injured? Not Dad, but Mom. Women tend to be more compassionate, sensitive, and bring people together. Men tend to be less so.
Adam Brabender
Madison
