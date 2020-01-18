Adam Brabender: Senate should support House prescription drug bill

Dear Editor: The House of Representatives voted on Dec. 16 to lower the prescription drug costs. The House bill is broad in scope. What this bill would do is lower the cost of prescription drugs. In addition it would add ears, eyes and teeth coverage under Medicare. Call your U.S. senator and urge them to provide identical language in the Senate bill. With the rise of the baby boomer generation, we need to expand Medicare to include all three of those medical procedures. Medicaid does not provide enough money to cover dental services and dentists would get a better reimbursement rate under the bill.
Adam Brabender
Madison
