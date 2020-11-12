Adam Brabender: Ron Kind for U.S.Senate, John Jagler for state Senate

Dear Editor: Wisconsin almost lost Congressman Ron Kind in his reelection bid. It's my belief he should run for U.S. Senate in 2022. We need a tough candidate to run against Ron Johnson. Someone who is moderate and who could give Johnson a run for his money. We need to retire Johnson from the Senate in 2022.
In addition, since the 13th state Senate District is still conservative, I believe Rep. John Jagler should run for the seat. Maybe, just maybe he could be a little bit more independent from Scott Fitzgerald. I am against him on 99.99% of the issues, but my hope is that he could be ally for the disability community. Disability issues should be nonpartisan issue.
Adam Brabender
Madison
Adam Brabender,
Madison, Wi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!