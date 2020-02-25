Adam Brabender: Miller's, Sargent's seats should have primaries

Dear Editor: There needs to be a primary for Mark Miller’s state Senate seat and Melissa Sargent’s state Assembly seat.
I know it is early in the campaign season, but I believe in primaries. It drives voter turnout in the August elections. There are several qualified candidates who could run for Mark Miller’s seat. While I can not officially endorse a candidate, I can name names and Rep. Gary Hebl and Rep. Jimmy Anderson come to mind. In the 48th Assembly District, I believe Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner should enter the race.
Adam Brabender
Madison
