Adam Brabender: Medicaid should cover dental implants

Dear Editor: Without sounding mean spirited. I am grateful for being on Medicaid and Medicare. However, with that being said I think its a sad fact Medicaid or dental insurances will not pay for dental implants. Unless it's a life threatening emergency, Medicaid will only pay for dentures. Some people would say it's not needed, because it's considered cosmetic surgery. Well, I happen to disagree with people. My question to people: what about people who have severe gag reflex and can't handle dentures? I wish had the statistics to how many people here in Wisconsin have severe gag reflex. Right now, I will have to come up with a total of $30,000 to get my teeth fixed. I am on SSDI and work very little. There is no way I can pay for it myself.