 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adam Brabender: Honored to be an intern for Rep. Hong's office

Adam Brabender: Honored to be an intern for Rep. Hong's office

Dear Editor: I just wanted to say I am so honored to be chosen as a intern in Rep. Hong's office. I hope to make her and her staff proud of me. I feel so humbled to be accepting a position in her office and that she and her staff member chose me. I don't know if I am the first person with autism to be chosen as an intern or not, but if I am then I plan to make the disabled and non-disabled proud. I did not apply to be an intern to make history, but to make a difference in other people's lives.

Adam Brabender

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics