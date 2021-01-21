Adam Brabender: Honored to be an intern for Rep. Hong's office

Dear Editor: I just wanted to say I am so honored to be chosen as a intern in Rep. Hong's office. I hope to make her and her staff proud of me. I feel so humbled to be accepting a position in her office and that she and her staff member chose me. I don't know if I am the first person with autism to be chosen as an intern or not, but if I am then I plan to make the disabled and non-disabled proud. I did not apply to be an intern to make history, but to make a difference in other people's lives.
Adam Brabender
Madison
