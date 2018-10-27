Dear Editor: My belief is that the cyber bullying law is good in some respects, but this law has also has unforeseen consequences to the innocent. In regards to what happened to me, I was accused of sending texts via computer something, which I do not know how to do. This could have ruined my professional career to someday becoming a social worker and it could have ruined my future political career. Thankfully, the case was dismissed. So please consider revising this law in the next legislative session.
Adam Brabender
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.