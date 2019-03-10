Dear Editor: Two years ago, Ali Muldrow and I were invited to speak at the Freethinkers Society in Sauk City as part of their celebration of Thomas Paine. Our assigned topic was "This American Crisis."
I spoke of the public health crisis facing our LGBTQ+ youth who attempt suicide at a significantly higher rate than their peers.
Ali spoke of our crisis of imagination. She argued that, in the face of our political, economic, and educational crises, what America needed most was a reboot of vision, a reintegration of imagination into the American consciousness. I wholeheartedly agree, and her vision and imagination, as well as her support for LGBTQ+ students, are why I support Ali Muldrow for School Board. Ali is the ideal combination of visionary, imaginative, and pragmatic. I support her as a former teacher whose students will benefit from her perspective. I support her as a current public affairs student who knows what it takes to collaborate in the development of policy. I support her as a citizen of Madison who believes she will listen to our concerns and give us an authentic voice on the board. Ali has earned my vote on April 2 through her proven dedication to the needs of students. I hope she has earned yours.
Abigail Swetz
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.