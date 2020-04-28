Abigail Steinberg: Leave your Holocaust rhetoric out of 'Reopen Wisconsin' protests

Dear Editor: Just recently, the world Jewry observed Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. We lit yahrzeit candles and recited the mourner’s kaddish to honor 6 million Jewish lives that were lost at the hands of the murderous and merciless Hitler regime. Last week, Madison health care workers made a similar gesture, lighting more than 1,300 candles at the steps of the Capitol to represent all of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. Though the Holocaust and the current pandemic seem miles apart, both warrant the same compassion for the loss of innocent lives.

Unfortunately, those who attended the “Reopen Wisconsin” protest not only disregarded the public health and safety of the Madison community, but they inappropriately used Holocaust rhetoric the perpetuate their selfish ideas and behavior. To those with their swastika signs and “Adolf Evers” posters, you insult the memory of 6 million innocent lives stolen by fascist antisemites. Anne Frank did not die by bullets or gas — she died of typhus, one of the many infectious diseases that ravaged concentration camps. Infectious disease spread so rapidly because of lack of sanitation and close living conditions, i.e., a lack of social distancing measures.