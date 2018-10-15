Dear Editor: The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has energized Republican voters. With the GOP likely to keep the U.S. Senate, the real question is whether Republicans can keep House races focused on tax cuts, low unemployment and improved trade deals, or whether they’ll get bogged down in nonsense stories about tweets and Russian conspiracies.
That’s why President Trump needs to stay focused on November and ignore anything that will get the GOP off message – like firing Robert Mueller. Mueller has been at it for over a year and has found zero evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia. And while Democrats would like nothing more than for Trump to get off the booming economy message, Trump needs to take a page out of James Carville’s book and stick with “It’s the economy, Stupid!"
President Trump needs to focus and ignore the Mueller investigation and let the economy turn the blue wave into a few bubbles.
Abigail Rasch
Walworth
