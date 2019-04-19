Dear Editor: Wisconsin's "CNA Pay Act" would, according to its authors, "increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for personal care services by accepting the federal Medicaid expansion dollars."
My brother has a developmental disability and lives in a group home here in Wisconsin. The staff that excel at being personal care workers typically leave because they find other jobs that pay a lot more. This means there is a lack of continuity in care, and it is hard to keep up with the constant training schedule needed for the constant flow of new workers. Thus, my brother’s quality of life has suffered. According to Wisconsin Area Health Education Centers, personal care workers make 150-200 percent of the federal poverty level. This is unacceptable. People like my brother suffer from their workers being paid so little that they cannot afford to work this kind of job. Legislators, please sign on as a co-sponsor to the "CNA Pay Act" to increase their pay.
Abigail Lowery
DeForest
