Abdallah Bendada: Support Sheila Briggs for state superintendent

Dear Editor: I am writing to support a lifelong dedicated educator and a friend, Sheila Briggs, to the office of the state superintendent of schools. I worked with Sheila for many years at different capacities and found her a very good listener, excellent team builder, honest and task-oriented leader. She listens to all voices, those who support her ideas and these who oppose her view, and then she makes the decision based on all facts and analysis.
Sheila made it very clear that equity and racial justice must be addressed in order to provide opportunities for all students to excel. Sheila came to the office of the state superintendent of schools to serve as the assistant to the state superintendent overseeing the educator preparation and support programs, the career and technical education, and the well-rounded education standards for all students.
This year alone, Sheila has done an excellent job leading many educational programs and has done them very well by listening, reaching out and assisting schools and districts to address the needs of all students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving as a tutor, teacher, principal, director of federal programs, assistant to the state superintendent of schools, and having raised two kids and sent them off to colleges, has provided Sheila the firsthand professional and personal experiences necessary to address education challenges in the state. The direct and personal involvement in her community, local and state level programs and initiatives provided Sheila firsthand information about the needs and challenges of all communities to prepare tomorrow’s informed and productive citizens. Sheila is very well-informed about the challenges and the needs that schools and communities are facing to address the student achievement and preparation for career and college.
Please join me and support Sheila for superintendent.
Abdallah Bendada
Madison
