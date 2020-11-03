Aaron Welch: McGrath aquaculture op-ed misinforms

Dear Editor: David McGrath’s Oct. 26 op-ed misinforms and overlooks the facts about the sustainability of offshore aquaculture and its environmental impact.
From 2012 to 2018, I led a team of researchers from the University of Miami that evaluated the impacts of organic and inorganic pollution from offshore fish farming. Our report was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the World Aquaculture Society, and was the first from a commercially scaled aquaculture facility utilizing offshore submersible cage technologies. We found that the farm we studied had minimal impact on surrounding waters.
Our report was just a small part of the growing scientific consensus on the intrinsic sustainability of offshore aquaculture. Studies from all over the world, including the European Union, have demonstrated that properly sited and managed open ocean aquaculture facilities have little measurable impact on surrounding waters.
Also, McGrath’s comparison of offshore aquaculture to the feedlot production of beef and pork is inapt. Simply put, fish belong in the ocean, and their waste can be assimilated into the ocean environment. The same is simply not true of terrestrial meat production.
Further, we know from research on the impacts of commercial fishing on marine ecosystems that the population of fish in the ocean has declined enormously over the last century. Offshore aquaculture is not, in this sense, adding a new environmental burden to our oceans. It is simply replacing some of the biomass that fishing has removed.
American communities should have an accurate representation of aquaculture’s sustainability.
Aaron Welch
Coral Gables, Florida
