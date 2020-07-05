Aaron Lipski: Wisconsin's indoor smoking ban has protected patrons and employees

Dear Editor: July 5 marks the 10-year anniversary of Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law which prohibits smoking in enclosed places of employment and public spaces. This has protected employees and patrons alike from the hazards of secondhand smoke and has had a powerful positive impact on those with lung disease.
Before the Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law passed, 20% of adults and 21% of high school youth smoked cigarettes. By 2018, those rates had dropped to 16% and 5%, respectively. This clearly demonstrates that by restricting where smoking is allowed, we have changed many minds and hearts, preventing the next generation from taking up a deadly habit and encouraging others to quit.
Today, thanks to the work of many local communities to expand local smoke-free indoor air ordinances, over 2 million Wisconsin residents (about 36% of the state’s population) are also protected from secondhand e-cigarette aerosol. However, that still leaves nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s citizens involuntarily exposed to the chemicals, heavy metals and fine particulates in e-cigarette aerosol. Wisconsin’s legislature must take immediate steps to address this by adding all vaping products to the smoke free air law.
We also encourage those use tobacco products to view this anniversary as an opportunity to quit. Support is available by calling the American Lung Association’s Lung Helpline at 1-800-LUNGUSA (586-4872).
Aaron Lipski
Assistant Chief, Milwaukee Fire Department
Chair, Local Leadership Board, American Lung Association in Wisconsin
