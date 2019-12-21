Aaron Helmer: Jesus is more than a baby in a manger

Dear Editor: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given.” Isaiah 9:6. On Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Unto us a child is born. Jesus was born a normal infant in need of the care of a mother. He grew as a child, developing into a man. The redeeming savior of mankind had to be a man. Her seed (Jesus) shall bruise your head (devil). A fulfillment of prophesy from Genesis 3:15.
Unto us a Son is given. Jesus was also fully God, conceived of the Holy Ghost. “Jesus said unto them, verily, verily, I say unto you, before Abraham was, I AM.” John 8:58. Jesus is the eternal Son having no beginning and no end. He used the same name; I AM as God in Exodus making himself equal to God.
Conceived by the Holy Ghost born of a woman, the God-Man, Immanuel God with us, clothed in humanity, that the world through him might be saved. Jesus is more than a baby in a manger; the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.
Aaron Helmer
Ripon
