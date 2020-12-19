Aaron Helmer: Celebrate the birth of Christ

Dear Editor: Jesus, a baby like no other. The infinite infant God born in Bethlehem, born in a manger to a virgin mother, wrapped in swaddling cloth, a humble beginning. A prophesied king, the Messiah.
“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.” (Hebrews 2:9 King James Version) Jesus left nothing behind when he left heaven for earth. The eternal, omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent God clothed himself with humanity. Christ Jesus made lower than the angels not by subtraction but by the addition of humanity. Jesus is fully God and fully man, truly unique, the God man.
Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. Not only a baby born, but God himself entering into the suffering of man. Immanuel, God with us. Rejoice for our savior is born.
Aaron Helmer
Ripon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.