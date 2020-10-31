Aaron Bock: Why are progressives defending politicians' vulgarities?

Dear Editor: I can't believe what I'm reading these days. We have local elected officials (and hopefuls) engaging in vulgar and violent rhetoric while Capital Times columnists defend and even encourage it. While I’m no progressive, I try to at least understand their values and viewpoints, but can’t see how this aligns with either.
Not too many years ago, I often had reasoned, thoughtful conversations about even the most sensitive political topics with complete strangers that I disagreed with. Those days are largely gone, show little hope of coming back, and I miss them. Objectivity, pragmatism, composure and reason have been replaced with tribalism, disparagement, snark and demagoguery. Yes, our president is a major culprit. But not far behind are major news network pundits, talk show hosts masquerading as the former, professional social media bullies with nothing better to do, and now local columnists and the officials they support.
In a time where I could use the distraction, I’ve all but removed myself from social media because I can’t stand the noise any longer. It’s gotten so bad that that there was more attention paid to a fly on the vice president’s head than his actual exchange with his debate opponent. How much deeper can our political discourse sink? (Don’t answer that; I don’t want to find out.)
I’m not alone in my complaints about this. Poll after poll shows that the most of the electorate is fatigued and disillusioned by this type of rhetoric. The Capital Times would do well to condemn it if it cares about bringing people to their side of the fence. Yes, our politicians have the right to behave like belligerent bloviators. It is also my right to refuse to vote for them. I hope those reading this have enough decency to do the same.
Aaron Bock
Cross Plains
