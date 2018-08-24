Dear Editor: With extreme and historic weather that has walloped both coasts and the Upper Midwest with intense wildfires, scorching heat and massive flooding — it's time to file a state by state, class-action lawsuits against the coal, oil and gas-fracking industries.
Why?
For the hundreds of billions — if not trillions — of dollars in damages these industries have caused, along with the thousands of lives lost. No different than the successful trillion-dollar class action lawsuits against the tobacco industry.
The coal, oil and gas-fracking industries industries have spent billions of dollars on media and targeted marketing campaigns with false and misleading evidence to prevent the mitigation of carbon dioxide emissions, while brain-washing citizens to become climate change deniers.
Worse yet, these greedy industries have spent hundred of millions of dollars on of PR firms and on Washington and state legislature lobbyists to deliberately prevent climate change legislation being introduced and passed.
It’s time to sue these “sweet old boys” (SOBs), just like we successfully sued the giant tobacco industry, an industry that also denied the evidence, that cigarette smoking caused cancer — and that also spent hundreds of millions of dollars on lobbyists and false and misleading media and marketing campaigns to confuse the public and to stop common sense regulation.
A.J. Nino Amato
Madison
