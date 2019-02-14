Dear Editor: Trump’s State of the Union address was a classic case of political gas-lighting — using psychological means to brainwash people. This gas-lighting tactic is commonly used by dictators, spousal abusers, narcissistic leaders and fanatical cult leaders.
The victims of gas-lighting begin to question their own reality. This is often done slowly, so individuals or groups don’t realize how much they're being brainwashed.
Here is a checklist of warning signs of gaslighting politicians and individuals commonly use to gain power and control over others:
(1) They tell blatant lies and misrepresent the facts and the reality of the situation.
(2) They deny they said anything, even though you have substantial evidence to the contrary.
(3) They use fear tactics, threatening what is near and dear to the victim.
(4) They lie so frequently they wear the victim down over time.
(5) Their actions do not match their words or campaign promises — and they use political spin and political rhetoric to mislead.
(6) They throw in occasional positive reinforcements and flattery — to confuse the victim by holding out hope that they might change.
(7) They are outright liars and spousal cheaters, who constantly accuse others of lies and cheating — to distract while diverting attention away from their own wrongdoings.
(8) They are masters of manipulating people and engage their narcissistic friends and political cronies to stand by them.
(9) They tell the victims they are crazy and dismiss their criticism and concerns.
(10) They say that everyone else (the media, the victims' family or friends) are liars.
(11) They try to alienate people and a core group of followers, who they turn against the victims through lies and misinformation.
Yes America, Donald J. Trump's State of the Union address is a textbook case of a gas-lighting president.
A.J. Nino Amato
Madison
