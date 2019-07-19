Dear Editor: Like Donald Trump, Tom Steyer is just another rich megalomaniac candidate running for president, by preying on voters’ disillusionment with today’s “post-truth era” of Republican Trumpism.
Worse yet, Steyer is a Wall Street hedge fund billionaire and a wannabe progressive, who refers to himself as a “political outsider” which is absolutely laughable and a bad joke.
Tom Steyer is not in the 99% movement and is a product of the U.S. Wall Street ruling class — whose wealthy father was an “insider,” at the politically influential firm of Sullivan and Cromwell.
Steyer himself attended Yale before joining the insider Washington Wall Street wolf pack — Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and was a protege of silk stocking, Wall Street, Clinton Democrat Robert Rubin, who served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury during the disastrous and failed “deregulation era” of the Clinton administration.”
As a Wall Street hedge fund wolf, Steyer became a billionaire on the backs of people’s financial misfortunes, who lost their life savings in the 2000 dot-com Wall Street crash and the 2008 Wall Street hedge fund global stock market crash.
All Steyer has done is buy his way into the “money hearts and minds” of the Democrat Party establishment — as a mega donor and by financing Democrat campaigns and ballot initiatives around the U.S.
It’s time to say no to Steyer and no to Trump!
A.J. Nino Amato
Madison
