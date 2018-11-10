Dear Editor: History has taught us that the capacity for things to go wrong is, tragically, limitless.
Gun-carrying border vigilantes and immigration foes, including white supremacists and antisemitic, anti-immigrant hate groups who have heard a “call to arms” in President Trump’s warnings about terrorist threats to Americans are headed to our southern border in Texas to stop a Central American caravan of people fleeing violence in their countries.
Now add into the mix an estimated 200 Texas Minutemen vigilantes who, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are heading to the border with military-style assault rifles. It is a recipe for more violence, bloodshed and unarmed innocent people being killed.
Ironically, the women and children who are trying to escape the drug violence from their villages and communities are about to face potential death-threatening violence — by American militia vigilantes from the “Great State of Texas.”
Worse yet, according to Michael Vickers, a registered Republican who is a Texas veterinarian and rancher living near the Mexican border (Falfurrias), the Texas Minutemen "are a bunch of guys with big mouths and no substance or training and are dangerous.”
Now that the midterm elections are over, it’s time for new congressional leadership for both parties — and for Congress to act in a bipartisan manner in stopping these Texas Minutemen and other vigilantes from interfering with U.S. Customs and Border Patrols on the Texas, New Mexico Arizona and Southern California borders.
A.J. Nino Amato
Madison
