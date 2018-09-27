Dear Editor: The pattern of allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are similar to those patterns and accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Therefore Kavanaugh’s allegations must be thoroughly investigated by the FBI now that a third woman has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
These patterns of accusations against Kavanaugh are parallel to the patterns of accusations against Harvey Weinstein — that is: Weinstein was professionally respected, primarily by Democratic leaders, and Brett Kavanaugh is respected, primarily by Republican leaders.
Suddenly someone steps forward and accuses each of them of sexually exploiting women; and then another one comes forward and a third woman comes forward — and then the dam breaks, and more women come forward.
It’s time to put the brakes on the Kavanaugh hearings until the FBI has conducted a thorough investigation.
A.J. Nino Amato
Madison
