100 Strong: Inmate health care needs not being met

For those of you who have struggled to keep yourself safe during the pandemic, consider what it must be like to be have been in prison. You have no control over your space and little control over who you come in contact with. That is why about half of all prisoners were infected.
This lack of control over one’s health is pervasive. James Washington, who is incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institution, recently concluded a 30-day hunger strike to protest the lack of follow-up on his health care needs, including medical care for a painful hip condition. He is being asked to wait until later this year or early next year for an in-person appointment.
There are some who may think that prisoners aren’t deserving of such considerations. We are not among them. Our tax dollars are supporting the prisons, so we share accountability for an inhumane system of care that leads to health care injustices.
We are calling on the Department of Corrections to:
• Ensure that James, and all those under its care, have timely access to address their health care needs.
• Ensure that all persons in DOC's care who want vaccines receive them as soon as possible. We encourage the DOC to use town hall-style meetings, as is being done in Kansas and California, to educate inmates about vaccines, thereby increasing vaccination rates.
• Consider compassionate release for those, like James, with significant medical issues.
In other words, provide the same care that any of us would want.
100 Strong
A program of the Dane County Timebank
