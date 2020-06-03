Levon Myers : Struggle for justice finally getting attention

Never in my life have I life felt so enraged that I was moved to tears. Never before have I been fearful of going outside because of my appearance. And then last Saturday night happened. As a 26-year-old man of mixed heritage -- black and white -- I feel caught in the middle of all of this.
My emotions don’t end with fear and anger, though. I feel pain and sadness for African Americans who continue to suffer due to systems designed to keep them down. I feel guilty for my level of privilege that comes with having lighter skin. And I also feel shame and embarrassment for white people who choose to ignore the pain of their neighbors by not speaking out because this does not affect them.
I moved to Madison in the fall of 2017, and it is without a doubt the most open-minded and loving place I’ve ever lived. Never have I felt out of place. Neither locals nor students have ever treated me differently because of my race. The attitude of this city and the people I have met here have had a major influence on my views and beliefs, leading me to desire to be a stronger advocate for social change.
I was at the first George Floyd-focused protest in Madison on Saturday afternoon. The group was as diverse as they come, including people of all colors, ages and backgrounds. Everyone was polite, and almost all were wearing masks and respectful of those wanting to keep their distance because of the coronavirus.
The group chanted for justice and change, and the tone was from a clear place of love. We marched around the Capitol, down East Washington Avenue to Willy Street and finished back the Capitol with a peaceful closure around 4:30 p.m.
After the initial group of protesters left, a different group showed up. The police brought additional forces, and things escalated from there. And now the escalation has continued, night after night.
Property damage is terrible for those victims on the receiving end. It is heartbreaking to see businesses suffering from lost goods and smashed doors and windows. However, all of that is replaceable. Many or most of these businesses have insurance, some savings, and a community that will support them and help them rebuild.
No matter how much we pray, donate, and replace, we cannot bring back George Floyd, and the countless other victims of police brutality and unabashed racism.
In 2017, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick used his platform to passively protest police brutality. Many Americans took it personally -- so much so that he received death threats and lost his career.
Nothing changed.
Protests, rallies, fundraisers and organized events for Black Lives Matter have been going on for the last seven years.
Nothing changed.
Americans of all races have cried out for change on social media, on T-shirts, bumper stickers, yard signs and countless other platforms.
Nothing changed.
All over the world, people are peacefully protesting the murder or George Floyd, begging for the violence to end. They have been met with military resistance and tear gas.
Still, nothing has changed.
No matter who you believe to be causing the recent riots, the fact that we are having these conversations 60 years after the civil rights movement and 160 years after slavery “ended” proves that these actions are finally gaining not just America’s attention but the world’s attention, too.
If change is to happen, reaching this point was inevitable. Attempts at being peaceful fell not on deaf ears, but covered ones. The cries for help are being heard, and we must listen.
This country must refuse to have our attention redirected yet again. Those with privilege must refuse to remain silent, and must hold others with that same privilege to a higher standard. We must refuse to accept anything less than drastic reforms in the law enforcement and judicial systems.
Without change we are doomed to repeat the past, and to continue to see our family, friends, and neighbors murdered senselessly by those who are supposed to protect us.
Myers is a native of Franklin, Wisconsin, and a 2016 graduate of Northern Illinois University.
