Levon Myers : Struggle for justice finally getting attention

Never in my life have I life felt so enraged that I was moved to tears. Never before have I been fearful of going outside because of my appearance. And then last Saturday night happened. As a 26-year-old man of mixed heritage -- black and white -- I feel caught in the middle of all of this.

My emotions don’t end with fear and anger, though. I feel pain and sadness for African Americans who continue to suffer due to systems designed to keep them down. I feel guilty for my level of privilege that comes with having lighter skin. And I also feel shame and embarrassment for white people who choose to ignore the pain of their neighbors by not speaking out because this does not affect them.

I moved to Madison in the fall of 2017, and it is without a doubt the most open-minded and loving place I’ve ever lived. Never have I felt out of place. Neither locals nor students have ever treated me differently because of my race. The attitude of this city and the people I have met here have had a major influence on my views and beliefs, leading me to desire to be a stronger advocate for social change.