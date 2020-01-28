Zoning process needs express lane -- Thomas Willan

Why do municipal planning and zoning departments continue to spend companies' money with delays?
If Amazon is willing and able to take a warehouse that had been idle for years and turn it into a job-creating distribution center, that is a good thing. That particular piece of property on Milwaukee Street in Madison has been blighted for years, and Amazon is willing to fix it.
It seems the planning and zoning laws should be written so people can get approval without delay after delay. Instead, the committees will delay it for months, and in the meantime it is costing the property owners money and no jobs are being created.
It is time to put an express lane in the zoning process that doesn't take months to make decisions. The zoning laws are created for the betterment of the community. How is aesthetically fixing a property and creating jobs not doing that?
Rules need to be changed so people can get their projects done without extra costs. The people that sit on these boards have no concept of costs.
Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove