Recent concerns about zoning changes due to transit modifications pale in comparison to the fast-tracked effort to increase the definition of family zoning from two to five unrelated people.

One of the arguments for this is that it will allow individuals to save and then purchase a home. In reality this will turn single family residences into cash cows for investors. As a Realtor, I watched in the last few years as cash offers beat out conventional loan offers from first-time buyers. Sellers elected to take a "sure" thing with no loan contingency.

This measure will accelerate this situation and could even bring corporate interests into the equation. This is just one of a number of quite dramatic consequences that seems to have had limited thought or input from the public. The rush to quickly approve this significant change with support from a number of lame-duck City Council members also strikes me as less than democratic.

George Silverwood, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection