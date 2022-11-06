 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Zany GOP probes won't fix problems -- Claudia Cooper

If the GOP gains control of the House -- which polls indicate is likely -- we will spend the next two years impeaching President Joe Biden. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others will be investigating Hilary Clinton and other Democrats for child trafficking, pedophilia and other bogus QAnon conspiracy theories.

If you believe the platform of the GOP will reduce gas and food prices, control inflation, reduce the deficit, prevent a recession, reduce crime and improve the lives of middle-class Americans, then good luck to us all. We will need every leprechaun and four-leaved clovers to withstand this ideology of the Republican Party.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

