Your Views

Thanks for stories of virus’ victims
Thank you for the tributes and vignettes of some of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
I offer my sincere condolences to the families of Janet Schieldt, Richard Grams, Dr. Timothy Donovan, Steve Uttech, John Fleck and Anne Heine, and I thank them for sharing their stories.
Perhaps putting faces on these statistics will convince doubters that this virus is real and terrible and personal. It is no hoax.
Maggie Carrao, Madison
Democrats aren’t serving workers
How will we elect another leader like Donald Trump? Probably the same way we elected this one.
President Trump played poor people, especially poor white people, for suckers. He promised them opportunities he had no intention of granting. The Democratic Party claimed to be the party of the poor. They also delivered nothing. In the past 40 years, several major reductions in the highest level of federal taxes have been made. During that time, we went from a few billionaires to 600. During the same period, the inflation-adjusted income of the bottom level of society has declined.
Many white people who voted for President Barack Obama because of his promises voted for Trump. Many people who voted for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for president also voted for Trump. Many of them were the same people who voted for Obama and Sanders. The Democratic Party has been losing working-class voters since Richard Nixon. More under Ronald Reagan.
Wake up, Democrats. I and many others just voted again for the lesser evil to avoid a fascist dictator. Democrats should start delivering or this will be another Mussolini’s Italy or Hitler’s Germany.
GOP is ignoring corporate America
Every democracy in the world has a political party whose job is to protect the interests of the propertied classes.
In Britain, it’s the Conservative Party. In Australia — because they do things differently — it’s the Liberal Party. And in the United States of America, that party is the Republican Party. Or at least it used to be.
In the last few days, some heads of major corporations have essentially called for President Donald Trump to give up his long twilight struggle to reverse the outcome of the recent presidential election. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and most GOP senators and representatives are siding with the president on this one — if not explicitly, then by their silence.
This just doesn’t seem right. Why can’t we return to the good old days, when Republican politicians did the bidding of corporate America?
Mark Koerner, Madison
Johnson should
defend fair election
During a recent radio appearance, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said it is very unfortunate that no matter who wins, half of America is not going to view this as a particularly legitimate election. My question is: What is Sen. Johnson going to do about it?
As our senator, it is his duty to represent all of Wisconsin, including Dane and Milwaukee counties. The people of Wisconsin have spoken. And we voted for Joe Biden.
A senator’s first responsibility is to the citizens he represents. Sen. Johnson has pointed out a serious problem — that a lot of people in Wisconsin are not going to accept the results of the election. But as our senator, it’s his job to do what you can to fix that problem.
So, Sen. Johnson, get out there and tell the truth. Tell the people of Wisconsin that the election was fair and that there is no way there was anywhere near enough fraud to change the result. Failing to do this is not just a betrayal of your duty to the people of Wisconsin, it is also an act of disloyalty to the United States of America.
John Heim, Madison
Abandon Trump to rediscover roots
French enlightenment writer and philosopher Voltaire wrote, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
These past four years we’ve caged children, turned our backs on our Kurdish allies, killed each other during peaceful demonstrations, and seen right-wing plots to kidnap the governor of Michigan. These things were done in our name as citizens of this country and are just a few examples.
How far does it have to go before we see that this is not how the people of a democratic nation behave? Many still voted for the leadership that brought all this to America’s reality, and voted for a Republican Party that’s in court trying to abolish protections for preexisting conditions during a pandemic. They also seek to kill Medicare and Social Security.
Why do we vote against our own self-interest? Is our racism that strong? Is our identity to a party so sacred that we don’t question it based our own principles. New leadership is coming and with that comes new opportunities and starts. It’s time we press the reset button, examine facts objectively and rediscover our Christian roots.
George Wen, Delavan
Goldberg owes AOC some respect
I was disappointed to see Jonah Goldberg’s column in Wednesday’s paper praising fellow old white conservative male Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., while vilifying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
While blaming Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives in Congress for their underwhelming performance (despite failing to give credit to progressives for gaining 40 seats only two years ago), Goldberg labels Manchin as a statesman because Goldberg “passionately opposes abolishing the filibuster and court-packing.”
While conflating statesmanship with selfishness, Goldberg unites with Manchin in his contempt for the poor and disenfranchised. Goldberg paints Manchin as a master politician, holding down a Democratic seat in a deeply conservative area. Goldberg is another political analyst married to the “D” and the “R” next to the name.
Goldberg fails to mention Manchin’s family tie to the Mylan Pharmaceutical scandal and the lack of morals exhibited by the company — which his daughter runs as CEO — in price gouging poor EpiPen users. To Goldberg, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s desperate fight for the disenfranchised is much more of a sin.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She did so without sacrificing her morals or beliefs to fit into a political world built specifically for men such as Manchin and Goldberg.
Put some respect on her name.
Jordan Stoecklin, Beloit
Catch the latest in Opinion
