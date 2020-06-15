Your Views 061620

Cartoon usurped black voices
I write in response to the Phil Hands’ June 5 political cartoon claiming that Freedom Inc.’s demands goes to far.
Not only isn’t our world perfect, it is actively skewed against the black community. Resigning ourselves to an imperfect world as this commentary suggests, resigns our communities to the racist policies within our criminal justice system and the racist tropes depicted in this cartoon. Freedom Inc. does not only work to pull down systems of oppression, but is actively working for the more perfect union for which our nation longs.
Recognizing the importance of the satire that political cartoons provide, this cartoon fails to express any nuance or depth of thought. But more concerning is that a white male cartoonist puts words into the mouths of stereotyped images of black women — essentially speaking for them.
For far too long the white community has spoken to the white community on behalf of black people and people of color. It’s time that we allow them to speak for themselves, for us to listen deeply to their voices, and not to treat them as just another cartoon.
Rev. Ben Sheets, Plover
Virus can spread at protests, too
It is amazing that the rallies for Black Lives Matter are in no danger of transmitting COVID-19, but rallies for President Donald Trump are a danger of transmission of COVID-19.
Does this make sense? No. It is just the double standard and bias that is so prevalent. It is troubling that truth is often replaced with lies.
Mary H. Quamme,
Waunakee
Mayor shouldn’t be harshly criticized
I am sorry that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is being criticized so harshly for her comments to the police.
She may not have used all the perfect words. But her video message to the police was clearly intended as support for other human beings who are under stress, and for whom she has some responsibility.
It seems unlikely that she thought her video would not be heard by the public. And it need not detract from the importance of doing everything possible to address this awful problem of institutionalized racism.
It appears an aspect of “gotcha” is in the harshness of the criticism.
Tom Solheim, Madison
Blame Democratic Party for injustice
Much of this police brutality is happening in blue states run by Democrats. The Democrats were supposed to have fixed this kind of racism, bigotry and ugly behavior by the cops.
For 50 years, Democrats have been promising their constituents utopia, but they still have grievances and are still complaining. Since the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson and the Democrats promised equality and idealistic lifestyles to end discrimination. There isn’t supposed to be any meanness or extremism where the Democrats run things. When they are elected, there will be fairness, sameness and equality.
The Democratic Party (liberalism, leftism, communism and socialism) has failed and made things worse. Leftists can’t admit that their ideas don’t work and haven’t worked. They cannot blame themselves and their liberal policies, so they’re blaming America and Republicans. Every riot, protest march, burned cop car, torn down building, and every building set afire is a testament to the failure of liberalism.
They claim the United States, which means the American people, are guilty of perpetual “systemic racism.” Just because things are all upset and broken in Democrat-run blue states does not mean America has a systemic racism problem. What it means is that liberalism and the Democratic Party have failed.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon
State Journal has covered virus well
I have been meaning to write for several weeks and commend the Wisconsin State Journal’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been wide in depth and thorough on the local level.
But I have noticed that the paper has stopped running a daily national COVID-19 summary, and I would like to suggest you bring it back and continue other larger articles that are related as well. I read this national digest of information about the virus every day for weeks to help me cope and understand.
Even though the virus in Wisconsin is going down in percentages of those tested, we must keep it in our daily view. This virus is not going away and will probably surge again. And unfortunately, it will be with us for some time. We need to hear about varying incidents, statistics and ways of managing from other states or cities and other nations to remind us to keep vigilant for ourselves and community.
It is too easy to get lazy or forget the basic and best practices to protect ourselves Thanks again for your great and ongoing COVID-19 coverage.
Nancy Pullen, Madison
Trump killed the Republican Party
The Republican Party began in Ripon on March 20, 1854. It primarily opposed slavery. African Americans, northern white Protestants, businessmen, professionals, factory workers and family farmers made up this new party. The nickname Grand Old Party (GOP) was adopted a little later.
Honest Abe Lincoln was the first Republican president. He fought to preserve our union, prevented the spread of slavery, and ultimately freed the slaves, fulfilling his party’s primary objectives: He was an emancipator.
Theodore Roosevelt fought against the greed of self-serving big business leaders and set aside large tracts of pristine wilderness for all Americans to enjoy for generations to come: He was a visionary.
Dwight D. Eisenhower restored a peacetime economy following World War II and oversaw the creation of the Interstate Highway System: He was a planner.
Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union to “Tear down this wall!” and reestablished free movement across Europe: He was a humanitarian.
Donald Trump is a documented pathological liar, a failed businessman, a supporter of white nationalists, a narcissist and a womanizer. He admires brutal dictators, encourages violence, pits citizens against one another and promotes dissension: He is a divider.
The glory days of the GOP have ended. “Trump Republicans” are all that remains.
Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro
