Your newspaper carrier deserves tip -- John Finkler and Nancy DeCori

The winter months have arrived. They bring cold, snow, ice, wind chill and darkness for much of the time.

The weather can be a big challenge for the newspaper carriers who, in the early morning hours, deliver the Wisconsin State Journal. Roads and sidewalks might be slippery and tough to navigate during winter.

Our carrier, like many others to be sure, does a wonderful job despite sometimes difficult travel conditions.

With the holiday season also here, it is a great opportunity to reward these carriers with a tip. They have certainly earned this financial recognition for their excellent service.

John Finkler and Nancy DeCori, Middleton

The Mendota Marsh collection