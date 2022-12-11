 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Your newspaper carrier deserves tip -- John Finkler and Nancy DeCori

  • 0

The winter months have arrived. They bring cold, snow, ice, wind chill and darkness for much of the time.

The weather can be a big challenge for the newspaper carriers who, in the early morning hours, deliver the Wisconsin State Journal. Roads and sidewalks might be slippery and tough to navigate during winter.

Our carrier, like many others to be sure, does a wonderful job despite sometimes difficult travel conditions.

With the holiday season also here, it is a great opportunity to reward these carriers with a tip. They have certainly earned this financial recognition for their excellent service.

John Finkler and Nancy DeCori, Middleton

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics