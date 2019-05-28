I certainly appreciate the enthusiasm of those who support a women’s only referendum on abortion.
Unfortunately, the majority of young women affected by abortion laws haven’t taken advantage of the real avenue for change that is available. In the 2016 election, only around 45 percent of women between the ages of 18 and 24 actually voted. Except for men in the same age demographic, this was the lowest voting percentage of any group.
We can’t change the results of that disastrous election, yet we can learn from it. The call to action here is to prioritize getting young women registered to vote and then actually voting in 2020 and beyond.
Ron Curran, Madison