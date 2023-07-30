Wednesday's editorial cartoon by Phil Hands, which featured U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, extolling the benefits of climate change, said it all — not only specifically about Johnson but about all climate-change doubters, deniers and disingenuous shills.

Fortunately the number of these individuals is declining rapidly among the public and steadily in all levels of government. Few still say climate change isn't “real” although they may argue that it's “natural” or hyped for nefarious reasons.

Our city government emphasizes sustainability and Dane County remains exemplary in prioritizing clean energy and climate action. At the state level, Gov. Tony Evers has tried. The 2020 report by his Task Force on Climate Change offered 55 suggestions for action, but the Legislature isn't interested. Washington is way behind the general population, but Congress is considering important energy-related bills and the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus is revitalized with 28 Republicans and 29 Democrats.

I place my hope in the snowballing activism of young people, whose enthusiasm is contagious because most of the young aren't yet ideologically hardened. They are dealing bravely with the climate that I regretfully acknowledge we older generations broke.

And they will vote.

Carol Steinhart, Madison